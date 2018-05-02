“The Chance Disco Special, Season 10 “ Harmonic Entertainments musical concert.

Harmonics Nagpur has organized ” ” The Chance Disco Special, Season 10 “ ……..” a Musical concert at Deshpande Sabhagruh , Nagpur.

Program starts with Bachna ye hasino… By Sanjeev Jagtap who was a invited singer. Bhaskar Waghule presents ” Koi jab Tumhara hriday tod de…, Other singers were Narendra Ingale, Kishori Ganvir, Vijayshree Kolte, Tejas Athvle, Jayant darvekar, Samta Athavle , Anjali darvekar, Deepal khangar, Hemant, Kanchan Ingle, Uma Raghuraman, Shavindra Bhisen, Harish kashyap, Shankar ramteke.

Soulful songs like, sabse bada rupayya.. Hemant darvekar, Yad aa rahi hai.. Harish kashyap, Gulabi Aanke… Shivindra Bisen, Laila mai Laila … Kishori ganvir, Jab Chaye mera jadu… Uma Raghuraman, Are Dieano… jayant Darvekar, Hothon pe aisi bat…. Anjali darvekar, Yamma Yamma .. Narendra Ingale, Jawani jane man … Vijayshree Kolte, Hawa Hawai samta athavale, Badan pe sitare… Shankar Ramteke, Pyar karne wale… Kanchan Ingale , Khaike pan banaras wala… Dipak Khangar , Mai jat yamla… Tejas athavle, were presented by singers.

Duet songs, O Hasina Julfo wali .. Narendra Sumitra, Aaj kal tere mere pyar… Dipak Sumitra, Leak Hum… Jayant Anjali, Chand ne kuch kaha .. Harish Sumitra, Tirchi topi wale … Tejas Vijayshree., Aaja aaja mai hun… Narendra Kishori, Mai se na meena se.. Dipak Vijayshree, , also well received by audience.

Goriya Chura na mera , Dariya Kinare ek banglow By Sanjeev and kanchan received loud applaud and enthralls audience with bubbling energy. Many new singers impressed the audience with remarkable performances during program. The audience on its part kept cheering them and encouraging them to give best.

Aqeel Ahemad sir , Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar, Sanjay Borkar, Sanjeev Jagtap was invited guests for program. Chief guest Aqeel Ahemad sir encourages the singers, organizer and give his blessings. At the interval of program , Organisers felicitate all guests by presenting Buke.

Anchor Nasir Khan done his job nicely. He narrate various stories in connection with songs. Music side was taken care by Mahendra Dhole and his team. Concept is of Bhaskar waghule and Raju Chopde and Sumitra Thakre are Organizers.

Program comes to end at 10 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.