NMC-OCW & Green Vigil’s World Water Day prog. at Sonegaon, Kachipura and Gondpura Slums

Nagpur: To mark the World Water Day Week celebrations The Nagpur Municipal Corporation, The Orange City Water, and The Green Vigil Foundation organised an engaging and save water awareness programs at Sonegaon slums (Laxmi Nagar Zone), Kachipura Slums (Dharampeth Zone) and Gondpura Slums (Mangalwari Zone) on March 22, 24 & 28 respectively.

During these three programs at three different slums , various events were organized for the community members such as a drawing competition, rangoli-making competition on water related topics. OCW employees through an informative street play demonstrated slum dwellers on “How to keep our drinking water clean ?” while students of Tirpude College of Social work performed a street play on saving water and using drinking water judiciously. The purpose of this initiative is to educate the community about safe water and drinking safe water by taking care of sanitation.

Advertisement

These awareness programs on the theme ‘Accelerating Change’ as a part of World Water Day -2023 in various slums were inaugurated by Mr. Sanjoy Roy, CEO OCW, Mr. KMP Singh, Director–OCW, Mr. Lionel Gommery, Director- OCW, & Mr. Kaustav Chatterjee from Green Vigil Foundation . Ms Surbhi Jaiswal from Green Vigil, Mrs Farhat Qureshi, Mrs Neelam Verma, & Mr Rajiv Singh from OCW NMC’s Mr Rambhau Tidke, Asst commissioner Mr Vijay Humne, NMC-OCW water friends were also present at various place.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement