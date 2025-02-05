NMC move to ensure maximum beneficiaries under PMAY Urban 2.0

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has intensified efforts to ensure that the maximum number of citizens benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Urban 2.0, as directed by Additional Municipal Commissioner Ajay Charthanakar.

As part of this initiative, online surveys for PMAY Urban 2.0 are currently underway. In a recent inspection, Charthanakar visited the PMAY help desk at NMC headquarters and the assistance centre at Dharampeth Zone. He was accompanied by Executive Engineer Sunil Uike, Project Engineer Pratik Gajbhiye, Sopan Deshmukh, and project consultants Abhijit Wadichar and Hemant Shende from Archinova Design, along with Ashok Khade from Dharampeth Zone.

Dedicated help desks at NMC Headquarters and Zonal offices

To facilitate citizens in applying for the scheme, NMC has set up PMAY assistance desks across all ten zonal offices and at its headquarters. Applicants can fill out their forms online through NMC’s official website www.nmcnagpur.gov.in. However, for those unable to complete the process independently, the help desks provide necessary guidance and support.

During his visit, Charthanakar interacted with staff at these help desks, emphasizing the need to disseminate accurate information and assist beneficiaries facing difficulties. He also directed officials to increase the number of applications at the zonal level and suggested seeking cooperation from public representatives to enhance outreach.

Additionally, NMC possesses a database of eligible beneficiaries under various central government housing schemes for economically weaker sections (EWS). Charthanakar instructed officials to ensure that information about PMAY Urban 2.0 reaches these beneficiaries.

About the scheme

PMAY Urban 2.0 provides assistance under three categories:

1. Individual House Construction (BLC) – Beneficiaries owning land within NMC limits and having a building plan approved by the relevant authority can apply for financial aid to construct their own homes.

2. Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) – Those who do not own a permanent house, live in rented accommodations, or share a single house with multiple families can apply for housing under this category.

3. Affordable Rental Housing (ARH) – Applications for rental housing assistance are also being accepted online.

How to apply?

Applicants must submit their forms online. However, those who are unable to access the online system can visit the PMAY help desk at NMC headquarters (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Administrative Building, Civil Lines) or the nearest zonal office.

For further details, beneficiaries can contact the helpline at 7387568913 during office hours.

Eligibility criteria for beneficiaries

• A beneficiary family must include a husband, wife, and unmarried children below 18 years of age.

• No member of the family should own a permanent house anywhere in India.

• The applicant should not have availed any government housing scheme benefits in the past 20 years.

• The annual income limit for EWS category is ₹3 lakh, and income proof is mandatory.

• The applicant must have an Aadhaar-linked bank account and a valid passbook.

• For reserved category applicants, a caste certificate is required.

NMC aims to ensure a transparent and streamlined application process to help more citizens fulfill their dream of owning a home under PMAY Urban 2.0.