Divine moment: PM Modi takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh, offers prayers

Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers — the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati — in Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh is being held, on Wednesday morning. Wearing a bright saffron jacket and blue track pants, and holding ‘rudraksha’ beads, Modi chanted prayers as he took several full body dips in the river waters.

Earlier, he took a boat tour of the Sangam with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Apart from the gathering of lakhs of Hindu devotees from around the world, the Kumbh this year made headlines for a tragic stampede exactly seven days ago in which 30 people were killed.

Gold Rate Wednesday 05 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 84,400 /- Gold 22 KT 78,500 /- Silver / Kg 96,200 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Prime Minister Modi said he was “blessed” to take this ‘holy dip’, calling it a “moment of divine connection”. “Like the tens of millions who took part, I was also filled with a spirit of devotion,” he said.

“The ‘snan’, or the ‘holy dip’, at the ‘sangam’ is a moment of divine connection. May Maa Ganga bless all with peace, wisdom, good health, and harmony,” he said in a post on X. Visuals showed the near bank crowded with thousands, possibly tens of thousands, of people thronging and jostling with each other to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

Modi visits the Maha Kumbh as the national capital votes in a critical Assembly election; the Prime Minister’s BJP is bidding to stop the ruling AAP of Arvind Kejriwal from claiming a third successive term and, to a much lesser extent, analysts say, ward off the Congress’ challenge.

This morning, before setting out for his ‘holy dip’, the Prime Minister posted on X encouraging Delhi voters to exercise their rights. “I urge the voters here to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm and cast their valuable vote,” he wrote in Hindi.

The PM is the second high-profile figure from the BJP to take a ‘holy dip’ this Kumbh; last week, two days before the stampede, Home Minister Amit Shah and his family also paid their respects.

Modi’s visit today also comes weeks after he inaugurated 167 development projects, worth Rs 5,500 crore, in Prayagraj. The Maha Kumbh received similar attention, with large-scale investments in roads, sanitation, security, and digital services ahead of the religious event.

Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk also visited Prayagraj for the Kumbh. Accompanied by the Chief Minister, he participated in spiritual activities, visited the Lete Hanuman Mandir, and explored the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre.