Little Jewels International Yoga Day

The students of L.KG. and U.KG. of Little Jewels, a feeder kindergarten of Jain International School celebrated ‘International Yoga Day’ at their new campus located at Khare Town. The students performed ‘Garden Yoga’ during this celebration.

The Teacher Incharge, Mrs. Adity Bhute explained to the students the importance of yoga and exercise. They were also taught easy yoga poses which included a few animal poses like lion, dog, cat, cow and frog which sounded very interesting to the students. The physical workout and meditation were also performed by the students. The yogashala ended with the chanting of ‘Om’.