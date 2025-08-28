NMC launches doorstep Ganesh idol immersion service

Nagpur: On the occasion of Ganeshotsav, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has geared up with special arrangements to ensure hassle-free and eco-friendly idol immersion for citizens. Along with traditional artificial immersion tanks, the civic body has introduced a unique initiative this year—doorstep Ganesh idol immersion through mobile vehicles. A total of 22 such mobile immersion vans have been deployed across all 10 zones of the city.

The mobile immersion vehicles were flagged off on Thursday (Aug 28) by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari at the NMC headquarters. The launch program was held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Administrative Building in the presence of Additional Commissioners Mrs. Vasumana Pant, Mrs. Vaishnavi B., Mr. Ajay Charathankar, Dharampeth Zone Assistant Commissioner Mrs. Snehalata Kumbhar, Laxminagar Zone Assistant Commissioner Mr. Satish Chaudhari, Chief Sanitation Officer Dr. Gajendra Mahalle and other officials.

NMC has made elaborate eco-friendly arrangements for idol immersion this year. Through the Solid Waste Management Department, as many as 419 artificial immersion tanks have been set up at 216 locations across the city. For large idols, special immersion arrangements have been made at Gorewada, Koradi and Kachchi Visa. In addition, mobile immersion vans will visit households so that devotees can perform immersion rituals conveniently from their homes. Two vehicles per zone have been allotted, making a total of 22 across the city.

How the facility works

Citizens who wish to use the doorstep immersion facility need to contact their respective zonal officers one day in advance. They must provide details such as the date of immersion, complete address, Google location and mobile number. Once booked, the mobile immersion vehicle will arrive at their doorstep, ensuring safe and environment-friendly idol immersion.

Zone-wise contact details

Zone Zonal Officer Contact No. Vehicle Driver Contact No. 1 Rishikesh Ingle 8698037047 Govind Shahu 9922023082 Suraj Prasad Tiwari 9075334663 2 Dindayal Tembekar 9823245671 Vishal Khondekar 8149787319 3 Dinesh Kalode 9823245673 Amit Gajbhiye 8446823237 Khobragade 8788829261 4 Rajesh Gaydhane 9823350242 Ankit Hariken 8412010212 5 Vithoba Ramteke 9823313064 Vikas Damankar 9595014390 6 Suresh Khare 9823313086 Mukul Borkar 9834893701 Naresh Bedse 9372299862 7 Vaman Kailkar 9823313105 Shyam Vaidya 8600360740 8 Mangesh Raut 9850342942 Amol Shinde 9326150616 Nilesh Meshram 8806719147 9 Sunil Tambe 8766528508 Vinayak Chutelkar 7219165922 Vishnu Khargayal 8766556784 10 Pramod Atram 9823245679 Vinay Matelkar 9307820145

With this doorstep service, Nagpur citizens can now carry out Ganesh idol immersion rituals peacefully while contributing towards environmental conservation.