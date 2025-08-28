NMC launches doorstep Ganesh idol immersion service

Nagpur: On the occasion of Ganeshotsav, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has geared up with special arrangements to ensure hassle-free and eco-friendly idol immersion for citizens. Along with traditional artificial immersion tanks, the civic body has introduced a unique initiative this year—doorstep Ganesh idol immersion through mobile vehicles. A total of 22 such mobile immersion vans have been deployed across all 10 zones of the city.
The mobile immersion vehicles were flagged off on Thursday (Aug 28) by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari at the NMC headquarters. The launch program was held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Administrative Building in the presence of Additional Commissioners Mrs. Vasumana Pant, Mrs. Vaishnavi B., Mr. Ajay Charathankar, Dharampeth Zone Assistant Commissioner Mrs. Snehalata Kumbhar, Laxminagar Zone Assistant Commissioner Mr. Satish Chaudhari, Chief Sanitation Officer Dr. Gajendra Mahalle and other officials.
NMC has made elaborate eco-friendly arrangements for idol immersion this year. Through the Solid Waste Management Department, as many as 419 artificial immersion tanks have been set up at 216 locations across the city. For large idols, special immersion arrangements have been made at Gorewada, Koradi and Kachchi Visa. In addition, mobile immersion vans will visit households so that devotees can perform immersion rituals conveniently from their homes. Two vehicles per zone have been allotted, making a total of 22 across the city.
How the facility works
Citizens who wish to use the doorstep immersion facility need to contact their respective zonal officers one day in advance. They must provide details such as the date of immersion, complete address, Google location and mobile number. Once booked, the mobile immersion vehicle will arrive at their doorstep, ensuring safe and environment-friendly idol immersion.
Zone-wise contact details
|Zone
|Zonal Officer
|Contact No.
|Vehicle Driver
|Contact No.
|1
|Rishikesh Ingle
|8698037047
|Govind Shahu
|9922023082
|Suraj Prasad Tiwari
|9075334663
|2
|Dindayal Tembekar
|9823245671
|Vishal Khondekar
|8149787319
|3
|Dinesh Kalode
|9823245673
|Amit Gajbhiye
|8446823237
|Khobragade
|8788829261
|4
|Rajesh Gaydhane
|9823350242
|Ankit Hariken
|8412010212
|5
|Vithoba Ramteke
|9823313064
|Vikas Damankar
|9595014390
|6
|Suresh Khare
|9823313086
|Mukul Borkar
|9834893701
|Naresh Bedse
|9372299862
|7
|Vaman Kailkar
|9823313105
|Shyam Vaidya
|8600360740
|8
|Mangesh Raut
|9850342942
|Amol Shinde
|9326150616
|Nilesh Meshram
|8806719147
|9
|Sunil Tambe
|8766528508
|Vinayak Chutelkar
|7219165922
|Vishnu Khargayal
|8766556784
|10
|Pramod Atram
|9823245679
|Vinay Matelkar
|9307820145
With this doorstep service, Nagpur citizens can now carry out Ganesh idol immersion rituals peacefully while contributing towards environmental conservation.