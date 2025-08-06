NMC imposes 10% penalty on two garbage collection agencies

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has issued a show cause notice to two agencies engaged in door to door garbage collection, about its intention to deduct 10 percent payment from their monthly bill for shortcomings in the services.

On instruction of Additional Municipal Commissioner Vasumana Pant, the Solid Waste Management Department has sought reply from the two companies, M/s BVG India Limited and M/s AG Enviro Infra Pvt. Ltd. The representatives of the two agencies were issued the notices on Tuesday and 24 hours time has been granted to submit their reply, said a release issued by NMC.

During inspection of the garbage collection exercise, Pant noticed that the vehicles deployed by both the companies were not conforming to standards. M/s BVG is tasked with picking up waste from Zone 6 to 10, M/s AG Enviro is working in Zone 1 to 5. In the case of M/s BVG, it was observed that the number plates on the garbage collection vehicles were not in order. Apart from that, the vehicle deployed by the company was not registered with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and in some cases, the drivers did not have driving licenses.

Also, it is mandatory to have two compartments for segregated collection of house waste and the same were not found in many vehicles and nearly 70 per cent of vehicles were dirty and not filled fully. In case, NMC is not satisfied with the replies of two companies, a 10 per cent amount will be deducted from the payment to be made for the month of August.