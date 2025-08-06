Gadkari’s Janata Darbar on August 10 in Nagpur

Advertisement
Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Member of Parliament from Nagpur, will hold his ‘Janata Darbar’ at 11 am on August 10, at his public relations office, near Jupiter School, Khamla Square.
The Union Minister will accept the memorandums from the citizens regarding their issues. He will later meet with officials and volunteers of the Bharatiya Janta Party from 1 pm to 2 pm.
The Public Relations Office of the Union Minister has appealed to the citizens to be present in large numbers. They have also appealed to bring all the required documents along with the memorandums.