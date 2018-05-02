Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Aug 6th, 2019

Booty worth Rs 2.94 lakh stolen in housebreakings in Nandanvan, Sakkardara

Burglary

Nagpur: In two cases of burglaries reported under the jurisdiction of Nandanvan and Sakkardara police, some unidentified miscreants sneaked inside two locked houses and decamped with cash, gold, and silver ornaments to the tune of Rs 2.94 lakh.

In the first incident, a 36-year-old complainant Suraj Satyasingh Bhalavi (36), a resident of Plot. No. 67, Laxmi Narayan Colony, had gone out of the station with his family to attend a function between July 27 and August 3. In the meantime, some unidentified burglars entered his house by breaking open the latch of the main door and decamped with gold and silver ornaments beside cash Rs 40,000. The burglary came to light on the night of August 3 when Suraj Bhalavi returned home and found the broken lock and the valuables kept in almirah missing.

Suraj lodged a complaint with Nandanvan police in this connection.

PSI Jaibhaye has registered a case under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and started the probe.

In yet another such incident, some anti-social elements broke into the house of a middle-aged woman who had gone to her brother’s house at the next floor of her house for nashta on Monday afternoon.

In her complaint, Chitra Prabhakar Kuthe (50), a resident of Plot. No. 193, Dattatrya Nagar told Sakkardara police that, she had gone to her brother’s house at 4 pm. At around 4.30 pm, she came back and was taken aback to find lock of the main door broken. When she inspected the house, she discovered the gold and silver ornaments kept in the steel almirah were missing.

Based on her complaint, PSI Chimankar has registered a case under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and started the investigation into the matter.

Happening Nagpur
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
Local Talent showcase themselves at Open Mic 5.0
Local Talent showcase themselves at Open Mic 5.0
Nagpur Crime News
Cops parade two goons arrested for robbing trader, ransacking vehicles in Ganeshpeth
Cops parade two goons arrested for robbing trader, ransacking vehicles in Ganeshpeth
Woman molested, hubby thrashed at a bar on Amravati Road, cops hunt 3 goons
Woman molested, hubby thrashed at a bar on Amravati Road, cops hunt 3 goons
Maharashtra News
अंततः मनपा झुकी,किया १७ बर्खास्त कर्मियों को बहाल
अंततः मनपा झुकी,किया १७ बर्खास्त कर्मियों को बहाल
धावत्या रेल्वेत विद्यार्थिनीशी अश्लील चाळे
धावत्या रेल्वेत विद्यार्थिनीशी अश्लील चाळे
Hindi News
गोंदियाः आपसी रंजिश में मर्डर
गोंदियाः आपसी रंजिश में मर्डर
एनएमसी बिल को लेकर 7 अगस्त से मार्ड के डॉक्टर करेंगे हड़ताल
एनएमसी बिल को लेकर 7 अगस्त से मार्ड के डॉक्टर करेंगे हड़ताल
Trending News
Revealed! How scrapping Article 370 was done
Revealed! How scrapping Article 370 was done
Article 370 Revoked, J&K no More a State; Modi Govt’s Bold Attempt to Resolve Kashmir Issue
Article 370 Revoked, J&K no More a State; Modi Govt’s Bold Attempt to Resolve Kashmir Issue
Featured News
विडिओ: एवरेज बिल के नाम पर ग्राहकों की जेब ढीली कर रही है एसएनडीएल कंपनी
विडिओ: एवरेज बिल के नाम पर ग्राहकों की जेब ढीली कर रही है एसएनडीएल कंपनी
Celebrations erupt in city over scrapping of Article 370
Celebrations erupt in city over scrapping of Article 370
Trending In Nagpur
Booty worth Rs 2.94 lakh stolen in housebreakings in Nandanvan, Sakkardara
Booty worth Rs 2.94 lakh stolen in housebreakings in Nandanvan, Sakkardara
NMC ill-equipped to curb dengue outbreak in city: Corporator Pandey
NMC ill-equipped to curb dengue outbreak in city: Corporator Pandey
Uppalwadi-Kamptee Road turns accident prone zone
Uppalwadi-Kamptee Road turns accident prone zone
Heavy rains in Mumbai hits train services hard
Heavy rains in Mumbai hits train services hard
एनएमसी बिल को लेकर 7 अगस्त से मार्ड के डॉक्टर करेंगे हड़ताल
एनएमसी बिल को लेकर 7 अगस्त से मार्ड के डॉक्टर करेंगे हड़ताल
विडिओ: एवरेज बिल के नाम पर ग्राहकों की जेब ढीली कर रही है एसएनडीएल कंपनी
विडिओ: एवरेज बिल के नाम पर ग्राहकों की जेब ढीली कर रही है एसएनडीएल कंपनी
Youth crushed to death by truck near Mhalgi Nagar Square
Youth crushed to death by truck near Mhalgi Nagar Square
२० से ऑर्डिनेंस फैक्ट्री में हड़ताल
२० से ऑर्डिनेंस फैक्ट्री में हड़ताल
धावत्या रेल्वेत विद्यार्थिनीशी अश्लील चाळे
धावत्या रेल्वेत विद्यार्थिनीशी अश्लील चाळे
नागपूर विमानतळावर तरुणीचा विनयभंग
नागपूर विमानतळावर तरुणीचा विनयभंग
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145