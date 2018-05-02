Booty worth Rs 2.94 lakh stolen in housebreakings in Nandanvan, Sakkardara

Nagpur: In two cases of burglaries reported under the jurisdiction of Nandanvan and Sakkardara police, some unidentified miscreants sneaked inside two locked houses and decamped with cash, gold, and silver ornaments to the tune of Rs 2.94 lakh.

In the first incident, a 36-year-old complainant Suraj Satyasingh Bhalavi (36), a resident of Plot. No. 67, Laxmi Narayan Colony, had gone out of the station with his family to attend a function between July 27 and August 3. In the meantime, some unidentified burglars entered his house by breaking open the latch of the main door and decamped with gold and silver ornaments beside cash Rs 40,000. The burglary came to light on the night of August 3 when Suraj Bhalavi returned home and found the broken lock and the valuables kept in almirah missing.

Suraj lodged a complaint with Nandanvan police in this connection.

PSI Jaibhaye has registered a case under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and started the probe.

In yet another such incident, some anti-social elements broke into the house of a middle-aged woman who had gone to her brother’s house at the next floor of her house for nashta on Monday afternoon.

In her complaint, Chitra Prabhakar Kuthe (50), a resident of Plot. No. 193, Dattatrya Nagar told Sakkardara police that, she had gone to her brother’s house at 4 pm. At around 4.30 pm, she came back and was taken aback to find lock of the main door broken. When she inspected the house, she discovered the gold and silver ornaments kept in the steel almirah were missing.

Based on her complaint, PSI Chimankar has registered a case under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and started the investigation into the matter.