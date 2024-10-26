Congress Names Pandav for South Nagpur; Bhoyar to Challenge BJP President in Kamptee

Advertisement

Nagpur — Congress has released its second candidate list for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, confirming Girish Pandav as its candidate from South Nagpur, where he has been renominated. Meanwhile, Suresh Bhoyar has been selected to contest from Kamptee, where he will face BJP State President Chandrashekar Bawankule in a high-stakes battle.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has also declared its candidates for all six constituencies in Nagpur City. The only significant change is the selection of Duneshwar Pethe from the NCP (Sharad Pawar group) for East Nagpur, while all other candidates remain consistent with the 2019 election roster.



In contrast, the BJP has not yet announced its candidates for the seats in North, Central, and West Nagpur, adding an element of suspense as the elections approach.

