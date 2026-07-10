Published On : Fri, Jul 10th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

NMC gets Rs 82 crore as 1% share in stamp duty from State

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Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government has approved release of Rs 82 crore to Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) as share of 1 percent stamp duty. TheState collects one percent surcharge on stamp duty directly during registration of properties. The funds collected are thereafter shared among local bodies and the share is meant for the current financial year 2026-27.

A total of Rs 240 crore was collected in the State and NMC was to get Rs 101 crore, but since it did not refund the earlier loan taken for water supply scheme, the outstanding amount of Rs 1.91 crore was deducted and directly transferred to LIC by Urban Development Department (UDD). The funds come handy for local bodies to carry out required development works, as revenue generation from internal resources is quite low. Hence, to enable municipal bodies to meet the financial needs, the State Government had amended and imposed 1% surcharge on registration of properties, division, transfer and any other matter with the office of sub-registrar.

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Other corporations in Vidarbha that got the funds include Chandrapur which received Rs 27 lakh, Amravati Rs 1.88 crore and Akola which received Rs 1.33 crore. Similarly, local bodies have taken money for implementation of Urban Infrastructure Facility Development Fund Scheme from National Housing Development Bank from October to December 2025 and as the funds were not refunded hence the same is being adjusted against the dues.

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