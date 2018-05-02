Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Jul 31st, 2019

NMC gears up to tackle flood, any emergency as rain batters city

Nagpur: The Fire and Emergency Services Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation has geared up to tackle any situation following continuous rain lashing the city.

According to Chief Fire Officer Rajendra Uchake, the department has kept six rubber power boats ready. Teams of four personnel each will handle the boats. Moreover, 50 life saving jackets and a team of 50 life guards have been put in place. NMC has also made available two powerful pumps in each zone to draw out water flooding the residential areas and houses.

Control Room at NMC Headquarters and every zone has been functioning round the clock. Teams comprising various departments have been formed in every zone to provide assistance in any eventuality. Further, teams of 20 home guards and 45 personnel of Fire Brigade have been deployed.

Uchake further said that schools have been kept ready to accommodate the affected people in case of flooding. NMC has appealed to provide information regarding dilapidated buildings and houses as well as weak trees so that pre-emptive action could be initiated to save lives.

