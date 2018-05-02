Bag with Rs 55,000 stolen from car parked in front of beer bar in Bharat Nagar

Nagpur: Unidentified miscreant stole Rs 55,000 cash and a mobile phone from a car parked in front of Zero Degree Beer Bar in Bharat Nagar under Ambazari police jurisdiction on Saturday night. However, a case in this connection was registered on Tuesday.

A resident of New Jagruti Colony, Katol Road, Shantanu Sudhir Ranjanroy (50), went to Zero Degree Beer Bar, Bharat Nagar, around 8.30 pm on Saturday. He parked his car (MH-31/CS 6068) in front of the bar.

In the meantime, unidentified miscreant managed to open rear door of the car and decamped with a bag containing Rs 55,000 in cash and a mobile worth Rs 7,000. The theft came to notice of Shantanu who came to his car half an hour later.

Ambazari Woman PSI Sheikh, based on Shantanu’s complaint, registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and searching for the burglar.