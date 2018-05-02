Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Jul 31st, 2019

Dr. Rizwan Ahmed gets prestigious “CTO of the Year” Award

Nagpur: Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, Chief Technology Officer at delaPlex was conferred with prestigious “CTO of the Year” award and citation at the glittering “Nagpur Leadership Awards 2019” ceremony held at Hotel Radisson Blu recently.

Dr. Rizwan Ahmed received the award at the hands of Mayor Nanda Jichkar in presence of Dr. R L Bhatia. The winners were announced in the presence of various other senior professionals across the industry. Dr. Rizwan is only recipient from entire Vidarbha region.

After receiving the award, Dr. Rizwan said, “I am truly obliged for this great honor and recognition given by the esteemed Jury members. I am extremely proud to have won this award. It is a great recognition of the excellent work every day we all do together at delaPlex, building great technology for our customers. This would not have been possible without help from all my other colleagues, associates, seniors, mentors, management and leadership team members at delaPlex and of course our clients.

I take this moment to thank each and every one of them for all the constant support, encouragement and motivation. I dedicate this award to all my associates at delaPlex. I thank The Almighty for blessing me with such great people that allow me to bring the best in me and encourage me to further reset my limits to extreme. I now feel more energetic and charged up for my future endeavors”.

Dr. Rizwan Ahmed is the CTO at delaPlex. He has over 18 years of professional experience in IT industry in various roles as innovative, hands-on technology executive with a proven track record of leading the design, development & program/project management of high technology projects and solutions, while continuously improving the processes and procedures. He also works as “Independent Consultant and Mobile Forensic Investigator” for various private, government and law enforcement agencies in India and abroad.

He is also one of the first recipients of Ph.D. in the field of mobile forensics in India. Dr. Rizwan has received many awards and accolades in past with most prominent being Microsoft’s “IT Technology Hero”, “Marquis Who’s Who in the World 2016”, ITNext Magazine’s “NEXT100 Future CIO 2017”, “Most Innovative 100 CIOs/CTOs of India 2018”, “ACM’s Distinguished Speaker”, Multiple Best Research Paper Awards and many others.

