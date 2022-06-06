Carrom Tournament for media employees from June 18

Advertisement

NAGPUR Press Club and Sports Journalists Association of Nagpur (SJAN) will be jointly organising Ankur Seeds Carrom Tournament for Media Employees.

The tournament will be held on June 18 and 19 at the air conditioned hall of Nagpur Press Club, situated opposite Institute of Science, Civil Lines.

Members of print, electronic media and portals will be allowed to take part in the competition which will be held in singles and doubles categories.

The tournament will be inaugurated on June 18.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held on June 19.

The entry fees is Rs 100 for singles and Rs 200 for doubles.

Entry forms can be obtained from Nagpur Press Club, Tilak Patrakar Bhawan (From Tuesday) or from sports desk of respective newspapers.

