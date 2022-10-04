Kia recalls 44,174 units of Carens

Kia India on Tuesday said it is recalling 44,174 units of its latest model ‘Carens’ to inspect and fix any potential error in air bag control module software.
As a responsible corporate, the company has decided to voluntarily recall the vehicles for inspection and if required, a software update will be provided free of cost, the automaker said in a statement.
The voluntary recall campaign is being undertaken to inspect any potential error in air bag control module software in the Carens, it added.
The company said it will directly reach out to the owners of the concerned vehicles to update them about this voluntary recall campaign.
