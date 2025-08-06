NMC faces legal heat over allowing banned Chinese firm in CCTV tender

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is facing legal trouble after permitting Hikvision, a Chinese surveillance equipment manufacturer, to participate in a government tender despite the company being barred from such processes due to national security concerns.

Hikvision has been prohibited by Central Government agencies from participating in tenders and was removed from the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) following intelligence alerts over data security risks. Authorities have flagged the company’s servers being located in China as a potential threat, raising fears of data breaches and surveillance vulnerabilities.

The matter has now sparked questions over how NMC allowed the brand to bypass restrictions, potentially violating procurement guidelines meant to safeguard national security interests.

The matter reached the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court after a local firm, M/s Securetech Solutions, filed a writ petition challenging the tender issued on July12, 2025. The petitioner argued that the tender is arbitrary, illegal and designed to restrict competition. According to the petition, NMC has mandated that only three manufacturers, CP Plus, Honeywell, and Hikvision, are allowed to supply CCTV systems under the tender. Furthermore, bidders are required to submit an authorisation certificate from these original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), a condition the petitioner claims is unfair and exclusionary, as OEMs typically issue authorisation to only one bidder.

The petitioner also accused the NMC of ignoring national security guidelines, including a 2024 Office Memorandum from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Public Procurement Order of 2017, which discourage the use of Chinese-made CCTV systems in Government projects. By insisting on Hikvision as one of the approved suppliers, the NMC has allegedly failed to adhere to these directives and endangered data security in critical public infrastructure, in this case, schools.

The petitioner has requested the court to quash the existing tender and direct NMC to reissue it without restricting participation to specific manufacturers or requiring OEM authorisation. Instead, they propose that the tender should focus on technical specifications and certifications such as ISO, which would ensure quality without limiting fair competition. The petitioner raises critical questions about transparency, national security, and fairness in public procurement, especially when sensitive technologies like CCTV surveillance are involved. On Tuesday, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court took cognisance of the petition.

A bench comprising Justices Anil S Kilor and Vrushali V Joshi issued notice to the NMC. The bench ordered that any steps taken in the tender process will be subject to the outcome of the petition. The next hearing is scheduled for August 13. Adv A A Mankar represented the petitioner while Adv G A Kunte appeared for the respondent.

Banned by India, USA, Australia, UK

The petitioner also highlighted a 2024 Office Memorandum from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which clearly advised all departments to avoid Chinese CCTV brands and use only secure, compliant systems that do not compromise India’s national interests. Similar concerns have led to restrictions on Hikvision in other countries like the US, Australia, and the UK.