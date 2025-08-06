Nagpur Police action on mobile theft, recover 54 smartphones worth Rs 10.56 lakh

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major breakthrough against rising mobile theft cases, Nagpur Police have successfully recovered 54 stolen and missing smartphones under a special technical operation launched by Gittikhadan Police Station. The recovered devices, valued at approximately Rs 10.56 lakh, have been handed back to their rightful owners.

The operation, initiated in 2024, relied heavily on advanced technical analysis and cyber-tracing techniques to track the locations of stolen devices. The phones were traced not only within Nagpur but also from Wardha, Gondia, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and other regions.

The crackdown was carried out under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Kailash Deshmukh, with PSI Vijay Gomashe leading the recovery team. Key members of the operation included Police Naik Shrikant Jhade, Anil Nagre, Govind Manik, Ganesh Kumbhare, Shekhar Tizare, Aniket Badde, Sheikh Suhail, Saurabh Meshram, Prashant Bonde, Narendra Uike, Kishor Chaware, Nitin Kadu, Rahul Kawade, and others.

Police have urged citizens to immediately report any incidents of mobile theft or loss at the nearest police station and provide the IMEI number of the device, which is crucial for tracking and recovery.