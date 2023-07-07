NMC elections may be held in September-October: Reports

Nagpur: According to recent media reports, the long-stalled elections for local self-government bodies, including the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in Maharashtra, are likely to be held in September-October. The State Election Commission (SEC) has commenced preparations for the upcoming elections, signalling a potential end to the prolonged hiatus.

The reports highlight that the terms of several municipal corporations, municipalities, and city councils in the state expired several months ago. Consequently, the administration has been managing the affairs of these civic bodies in the absence of elected representatives.

The elections were initially delayed due to a power struggle arising from the COVID-19 crisis and the subsequent split in the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra. However, recent developments suggest a positive step forward in the resumption of democratic processes.

In an official communication released by the State Election Commission, it has been announced that the Legislative Assembly electorates existing as of July 1, 2023, will be utilized for the local self-government body elections scheduled for September-October 2023.

The communication from the State Election Commission provides a clear indication of the timeframe within which the elections are expected to take place. The media reports suggest that the elections may be conducted between September and October, marking a significant milestone in the restoration of local governance in Maharashtra.

As the SEC begins its preparations, the focus will likely be on ensuring a smooth and fair electoral process, promoting transparency, and encouraging citizen participation. The forthcoming elections will serve as a crucial opportunity for the citizens of Maharashtra to exercise their democratic rights and elect their representatives to the various local self-government bodies.

The resumption of local governance through elections will enable these civic bodies to function effectively, address community concerns, and undertake developmental initiatives that are essential for the progress and well-being of the state.

