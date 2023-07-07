2 Nagpur persons held for duping NRI of Rs 99.49 lakh in business deal

Nagpur: Pachpaoli Police booked two persons for defrauding a US-based Non-Resident Indian (NRI) of Rs 99.49 lakh in a business deal. One of the accused persons is a relative of the victim.

The accused have been identified as Nilesh Gyaneshwar Gaikwad (30), a resident of Plot No 112, Milind Nagar, Dr Ambedkar Marg, Pachpaoli and Dr Madhulika Buddhapal Bagde (28), a resident of Plot No 26, Nag Bhoomi Society, Misal Layout, Tehsil.

Advertisement

The complainant, Dr Pallavi Jaywant Chopde (40), a resident of E/56, Somwari Quarter, Budhwar Bazar, Binzani Nagar, Sakkardara, who is residing with her husband Nitin Ramdas Bansod at 217, Audie Murphy Circle, Leander, Texas, USA, since 2008, lodged a complaint that Dr Madhulika Bagde was her relative and she came in contact with Nilesh Gaikwad through her. As she was planning to settle in Nagpur after her retirement from the US job, she invested money with Dr Madhulika and Nilesh Gaikwad in a pharmaceutical business.

From time to time, they took a total of Rs 99.49 lakh from her by showing her fake documents, forged certificates and copies of fake sale deeds and duped her. On the basis of the victim’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 406,420,467,468,471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against Dr Madhulika Bagde and Nilesh Gaikwad. Further investigations are underway.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement