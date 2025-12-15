NMC Elections 2025: Final Voter List Released; 24.83 Lakh Citizens Eligible to Vote

Advertisement

Nagpur: The ward-wise final voter list for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) General Elections 2025 was published on December 15, 2025. The Election Department of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation said the list has been released for public information in accordance with the orders of the Maharashtra State Election Commission.

The draft voter list for Wards 1 to 38 was prepared on the basis of the concerned Assembly electoral rolls as they stood on the qualifying date of July 1, 2025. The draft list was published on November 20, 2025. Objections and suggestions received between November 20 and December 3, 2025 were examined, and after due consideration, the final ward-wise voter lists were approved and certified as per the Commission’s directions.

The final voter list is available for public inspection at the Nagpur Municipal Corporation headquarters as well as at all zonal offices including Laxmi Nagar, Dharampeth, Hanuman Nagar, Dhantoli, Nehru Nagar, Mahal, Satranjipura, Lakadganj, Aas Nagar and Mangalwari. Citizens can also access the list online at www.nmenagpur.gov.in.

According to the final voter list, the total number of voters in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation area stands at 24,83,112. This includes 12,56,166 women voters, 12,26,690 men voters, and 256 voters registered under the ‘other’ category.

To make it easier for voters to verify their details, the Maharashtra State Election Commission has provided a search facility on mahasecvoterlist.in, where citizens can check their names and confirm the ward in which they are enrolled.

This information was shared by the Deputy Commissioner (General Administration/Election), Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

