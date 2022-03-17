NMC developing smart system to decongest traffic on roads in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a smart move, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is developing an Intelligent and Integrated Traffic Management System (IITMS) by using existing network of CCTVs, optical fibre cable and traffic signals to decongest traffic on roads and turn junctions police-less. Web and mobile applications are also part of the project to enable live status of congestion, blocks etc on roads, according to a report in a local English daily.

According to the report, it was supposed to be developed under the Rs 520 crore Safe and Smart City Project in 2016. Now, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B has taken the initiative to develop and implement IITMS. Tender to finalize Project Management Consultant (PMC) for providing technology advisory services covering solution conceptualization, preparation of detailed project report (DPR), and request for proposal (RFP) for IITMS is in final stages.

Three companies, the report said, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Ernst & Young, and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) participated in the tender process and one of the three will be shortlisted as PMC soon. PMC will prepare and submit DPR and other important things within three months followed by a tender process for appointment of System Integrator for developing and running IITMS.

Under the Safe and Smart City Project, over 3,700 CCTVs interlinked with optical fibre cable were installed across the city. The civic body had installed automatic LED traffic signals at 163 junctions situated on 11 corridors.

According to the Municipal Commissioner, a traffic management centre will be developed from where all traffic signals will be controlled centrally and in an automatic manner. All signals will be synchronized for continuous and congestion-free ride on 11 corridors. This will also reduce mishaps, journey time, stoppage time, and enable green corridors for emergency vehicles. Violations will be automatically detected and challans will be generated using existing CCTVs. More features like automatic detection of number plates, real time information of condition of roads etc will also be part of the project.

The civic chief said System Integrator will also come up with his own ideas including suggestions of traffic signals at new junctions, removal of signals from any location, good concepts for pedestrians, cyclists etc.

For the last five years, traffic police personnel have been sitting in the City Operation Centre situated at NMC head office, watching CCTV footage and preparing challans. There is however no use of CCTVs surveillance in management of traffic.