No Aapli Bus services on Holi in Nagpur

Nagpur: Aapli Bus service of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) will not be operated from 8 pm of March 17 and entire day on March 18 on account of Holi celebrations.

The services will resume from 6 am of March 19 onwards, according to the Administrative Officer, Transport Department, NMC.

There are very few takers for city buses on the day of Holi and hence it was decided to relieve the staff by calling it a day beforehand on the first day when Holika Dahan takes place.

The second day is a holiday and hence there is no point in running the city bus service, he said.