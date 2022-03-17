Sex racket unearthed at posh Jayanti Nagari 3 flat, pimp held, girl rescued

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, the Social Security Wing of Crime Branch raided a flat in the posh Jayanti Nagari 3 apartment scheme under Beltarodi police area and unearthed a sex racket being run from there. The raiding cops arrested a male pimp and also rescued a girl who was pushed into flesh trade.

The arrested accused has been identified as Subodh Gopal Wankhede (60), resident of Narendra Nagar. The rescued girl has no parents and was jobless. Earlier, she was working in a private company but lost the job during lockdown.

The accused Subodh Wankhede runs an Internet Cafe. The girl got acquainted with him some days back. As the girl narrated the financial difficulties she was facing, the accused provoked her to get into prostitution. Subodh turned his brother’s flat at Jayanti Nagari 3 into the den for running sex racket. For the last six months, Subodh was sending the clients to the flat for the girl.

On being informed, cops first confirmed the information and later sent a decoy customer to the accused Subodh Wankhede. Subodh stuck a deal for Rs 1500 with the decoy customer. Soon the decoy customer alerted the waiting cops who raided the flat in the posh apartment. The girl was rescued and the accused Wankhede was arrested.

The raid action was conducted under the guidance of DCP Chinmay Pandit and ACP Roshan Pandit by Social Security Wing Inspector Kavita Isarkar, head constables Anil Ambade, Bhushan Zade, Sandeep Changole, Manish Ramteke and Rina Jaurkar.