Published On : Sat, Aug 31st, 2019

NMC cracks whip on PoP nuisance in city

Nagpur: Acting tough against the vendors selling idols made of banned Plaster of Paris (PoP), the Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) of Nagpur Municipal Corporation cracked whip on total 226 vendors across the city and recovered fine of Rs 43,200 from the offenders. Out of 226 shops inspected, action was taken in 92 cases.

Maximum cases in which PoP idols were being sold, were detected in Hanuman Nagar Zone where 24 stalls were raided while in Gandhibagh Zone 22 cases, Satranjipura Zone 14 and in Lakadganj Zone 11 cases were found, stated an official release of civic body. Rest of the Zones have reported action in single figure only.

At Laxmi Nagar Zone two cases were filed and fine of Rs 2,000 was recovered and in all 10 shops were checked. In Dharampeth Zone, 12 cases were filed and fine Rs. 12,000 was recovered during inspection of 26 shops.

At Hanuman Nagar Rs. 4800 fine was recovered while at Nehru Nagar two cases and fine of Rs. 2,000 was imposed while 25 sellers were checked. Similarly at Gandhibagh 22 cases were done and fine of Rs.4400 was imposed, while 60 shops were inspected. In Satranjipura Zone, fine of Rs 2800 was recovered in 14 cases while 14 shops were checked, at Lakadganj 11 cases and fine of Rs 7,200 and 14 sellers were inspected, at Ashi Nagar three cases and Rs. 6,000 fine while 10 sellers were checked and at Mangalwari two cases and fine of Rs. 2,000 and 20 sellers were checked. Total fine of Rs. 43,2000 was realised by NMC in 92 cases while 226 sellers were checked in all 10 Zones.

