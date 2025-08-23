NMC cracks whip on engineers over payment delay to contractor

Nagpur: Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari on Thursday suspended Nehru Nagar Zone Deputy Engineer Vijendra Sahare for withholding payment to a contractor despite completion of assigned work. The civic chief also ordered departmental inquiries against two senior officials, former Nehru Nagar Zone Deputy Engineer Girish Likhar (now Executive Engineer) and Executive Engineer Naresh Singanjode, for lapses in monitoring.

According to officials, the case pertains to the construction of a protection wall along a drain in Prabhag 26, Darshan Colony, under the Nehru Nagar Zone. The work order, valued at Rs 39 lakh, was issued on March 15, 2024, to Lectreco Engineering Company. Progress was delayed due to the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and subsequent heavy rains.

The contractor eventually completed the project and submitted the bill in December 2024. However, Sahare withheld the payment, alleging the bill was inflated. After repeated complaints from the contractor, Dr. Chaudhari ordered a site inspection and inquiry, which revealed lapses on the part of the engineers.

Following the findings, Sahare, who had already been transferred to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, was placed under suspension. Meanwhile, a departmental probe will determine the accountability of Likhar and Singanjode.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (General Administration) Vijaya Bankar confirmed the action, stating that while Sahare’s suspension is immediate, the other two engineers will face detailed internal inquiry.