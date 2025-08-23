NMC to launch recruitment drive for 174 posts

Nagpur: After successfully completing recruitment for 245 posts earlier this year, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is set to launch another major hiring process. This time, the civic body will fill 174 posts created a couple of years ago across 10 categories.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Abhijit Chaudhari, the Establishment Department will conduct the process online from August 26 to September 9, 2025. Candidates can apply through the official website nmcnagpur.gov.in. No offline applications will be accepted.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The vacancies include: Junior Clerk – 60, Tax Collector – 74, Law Assistant – 6, Library Assistant – 8, Stenographer – 10, Accountant/Cashier – 10, System Analyst – 10, Hardware Engineer – 2, Data Manager – 1, and Programmer – 2.

Applications and exam fee payments must be submitted by September 9, 2025. The recruitment test will be conducted through a computer-based system. The detailed advertisement was published on August 22 on NMC’s website. The civic body has assured that the process will remain transparent. Applicants are advised to read all terms and conditions carefully. For technical assistance, candidates may contact TCS helpline: 9513252088 or NMC helpline: 9175414880 during office hours.