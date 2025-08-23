Good news: Toll-free travel for e-vehicles on Samruddhi, other major highways

Nagpur: In a significant push to promote eco-friendly transportation and boost the electric vehicle (EV) industry, the Maharashtra Government has announced a toll exemption policy for electric vehicles across key highways, including the iconic Atal Setu, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and Samruddhi Mahamarg. The policy came into effect on August 22, 2025.

The decision, guided by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, came into effect from August 22, 2025, as confirmed by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

The policy, enacted under the Motor Vehicles Taxation Act of 1958, grants toll exemptions to all categories of electric vehicles, including four-wheelers and buses, on specified routes. This includes electric four-wheelers under M2, M3, and M6 categories, as well as electric buses operated by the State Transport Undertaking (STU) and private operators falling under M3 and M6 categories. The exemption aims to reduce operational costs for EV owners and encourage the adoption of sustainable transport solutions.

Transport Minister Sarnaik emphasised that this initiative aligns with Maharashtra’s commitment to fostering green mobility and clean energy. “By waiving tolls for electric vehicles, we are not only supporting EV owners but also taking a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions and promoting a cleaner environment,” he said during a press briefing.

The move is expected to incentivise both individual and commercial EV users, making electric vehicles a more attractive option for commuters and fleet operators alike.

EV charging stations every 25 kilometres

To make highway travel easier for electric vehicles, the State has decided to set up charging stations every 25 kilometres on major routes. Petrol pumps along busy highways such as the Samruddhi Mahamarg and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be encouraged to install at least one EV charging point.

Additionally, State Transport (ST) bus stands and other public transport hubs will get fast-charging facilities to support electric buses and shared mobility vehicles. This move aims to make long-distance EV travel more convenient and encourage more people and businesses to switch to electric transportation.

This exemption covers major routes such as the Atal Setu connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and the Samruddhi Mahamarg linking Mumbai to Nagpur. Experts are calling this a major boost for Maharashtra’s EV ecosystem, predicting a sharp rise in EV adoption.

EV owners in Maharashtra exempted from paying motor vehicle registration fees:

Currently, EV owners in Maharashtra don’t have to pay motor vehicle registration fees or tolls on certain expressways. Officials have confirmed that these benefits will continue, and more highways and roads may be added to the list in the future.

The government is also planning to provide financial support for setting up urban charging stations and is encouraging private companies to collaborate in building a stronger EV infrastructure across the state.