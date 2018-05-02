    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    NMC crackdowns on encroachments in Sadar

    Nagpur: Continuing its stern crackdown against illegal establishments, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) continued to remove encroachments on footpaths and roads to ensure they are kept free from hurdles.

    The NMC anti-encroachment squad on Thursday removed encroachments in the Sadar area. Besides, temporary sheds over footpath were also removed during the drive at many places.

    Earlier the squad had removed 76 encroachments under Dharampeth and Dhantoli zones on Wednesday. Besides, confiscating three hand-carts, the officials shut the markets completely during the action.


