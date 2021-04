Nagpur: The scorching heat is not only creating trouble for the citizens but animals too facing the wrath of the sun as the mercury crossed the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in Nagpur which is the highest maximum temperature of the city this summer so far.

However, seeking escape from the heat, the tiger in Maharaja Bagh Zoo went for a swim on Thursday. Nagpur Today lensman Sandeep Gurghate captured the tiger splashing the heat away.