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Nagpur: The work stoppage launched by contractual employees working under the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) entered its third consecutive day on Friday, with workers demanding the immediate release of pending salaries and leave encashment dues.

The protesting employees alleged that payments towards earned leave (EL) and casual leave (CL) benefits have remained unpaid for the past three months. They further claimed that salaries for the previous month have not yet been credited to their bank accounts, causing severe financial hardship for hundreds of workers and their families.

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According to the employees, a meeting was recently held with officials of the concerned contracting company to resolve the issue of pending payments. However, the discussions failed to produce any concrete outcome, leading to growing resentment among the workforce. Following the unsuccessful talks, the workers launched an indefinite strike on June 11.

On the third day of the agitation, the protesters alleged that neither the civic administration nor the contracting company had taken any meaningful steps to address their grievances. They also expressed disappointment over what they described as the NMC administration’s indifferent attitude towards their long-pending demands.

The workers said delayed salaries have made it increasingly difficult to manage household expenses, children’s education and other day-to-day financial commitments. They urged the authorities to immediately clear the outstanding wages and leave dues to alleviate their hardships.

The agitating employees have warned that the strike will continue until all pending payments are released. They have called upon both the municipal administration and the contracting agency to intervene urgently and resolve the issue without further delay.

The agitation is being led by Powerfund Workers Union President Gaurav Meshram, Secretary Ritesh Tangde, Joint Secretary Ketan Lanjewar and union member Sunny Chandrikapure.

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