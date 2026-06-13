Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth appointed as next Chief of the Army Staff

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Government has appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, presently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from the afternoon of June 30, 2026. The present Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM retires from service the same day.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986. Over a distinguished military career spanning nearly four decades, he has had extensive experience across the operational, strategic, capability development and institutional domains, contributing significantly to the Indian Army’s combat effectiveness and long-term transformation.

Gold Rate June 12 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 48,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,37,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,41,300/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The General Officer has commanded at every level in diverse operational environments. His command assignments include an Armoured Regiment in the Desert Sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre, and a Counter-Insurgency Force in Jammu & Kashmir. As a Lieutenant General, he commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Indian Army’s premier strike formations. He subsequently served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, overseeing key national and international military engagements and ceremonial responsibilities.

On elevation to Army Commander, the officer commanded South Western Command and Southern Command, earning the rare distinction of commanding two operational Army Commands and providing strategic oversight across critical theatres for over a period of two and half years. He has held several key staff and strategic appointments that have significantly influenced operational planning, force management and capability development.

Widely recognised for his contributions to force modernisation, the General Officer has tenanted pivotal appointments in the Strategic Planning and Capability Development verticals of the Army Headquarters, shaping its modernisation trajectory, capability roadmap and long-term force structuring initiatives. His contributions have been instrumental in aligning operational requirements with emerging technologies and future battlefield imperatives.

An accomplished military professional, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth has consistently excelled in professional military education, securing top positions in courses of instruction. He is a graduate of the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College, and has also attended the prestigious Command & Staff Course in Paris, reflecting his broad strategic outlook and understanding of contemporary military affairs.

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY डॉ. राजीव पोतदार 80 फीसदी मतों से जीतेंगे.. #nagpurnews #latestnews #ashishdeshmukh #politicsnews 12 वर्षों में बदली देश की विकास तस्वीर.. #nagpurnews #nitingadkari #politicsnews एमआईडीसी कारखाने से दो हजार खाद बोरियां जब्त.. #vidarbhannews #maharashtranews #newsupdate तुकाराम मुंढे के नाम से मचा हड़कंप.. #maharashtranews #tukarammundhe #latestnews विलय की चर्चा पर सुप्रिया सुळे का इनकार.. #nagpurnews #supriyasule #politicalnews

×