KDK Engineering student Chetan Mamulkar awarded Ph.D. by RTMNU

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Nagpur: Chetan Arvind Mamulkar, a student of K.D.K. College of Engineering, Nagpur, has been awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree by Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University for his research in the field of Mechanical Engineering.

Mamulkar’s doctoral thesis, titled “An Experimental Optimization of Potato Slice Dryer with Solar Thermal Energy Storage,” focuses on enhancing the efficiency of solar-powered drying systems through innovative thermal energy storage techniques, contributing to sustainable and energy-efficient agricultural processing.

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A student of the Faculty of Science and Technology, Mamulkar carried out his research under the guidance of Dr. Sanjay R. Ikhar, Associate Professor at K.D.K. College of Engineering, Nagpur.

The achievement reflects the institution’s continued commitment to quality research and innovation in engineering and sustainable technologies.

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