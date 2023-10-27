Partial lunar eclipse October 28-29

Nagpur: A partial lunar eclipse will occur on October 28-29, 2023. Though the Moon will enter penumbra at midnight of October 28, the umbral phase will start in the early hour of October 29. The Eclipse will be visible from all places of India around midnight.

Eclipse will be visible in the region covering Western Pacific Ocean, Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, eastern South America, north–eastern North America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean and the South Pacific Ocean.

The umbral phase of this eclipse will begin at 01 hr. 05 min IST on October 29 and will end at 02h 24m IST. The duration of the Eclipse will be 1 hour 19 minutes with very small magnitude 0.126.

The next lunar eclipse which will be visible from India on September 7, 2025 and the same will be a total Lunar eclipse. Last lunar eclipse which was visible from India was on November 8, 2022 and it was a total eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs only when a part of the moon comes under the shadow of the Earth.

Unlike solar eclipses, watching the moon being shadowed by the Earth with naked eyes is perfectly safe.

