NMC completes modern school building at Chinchbhavan

Nagpur: A new, fully equipped school building constructed by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation in the Chinchbhavan area under Ward No. 35 of Dhantoli Zone has been completed and is set to begin functioning from the next academic session.

The newly built facility houses Shivangaon Primary and Upper Primary School, which will cater to students from Shivangaon and nearby Chinchbhavan areas. The building inspection was conducted on Wednesday by Standing Committee Chairperson Shivani Dani, who reviewed the infrastructure and facilities at the site.

Senior civic officials present during the visit included Additional Commissioner Vaishnavi B., Deputy Commissioner Dr. Meghna Wasankar, Executive Engineer Manoj Singh, Assistant Education Officer Subhash Upase, Deputy Engineer Sachin Chamate, Project Management Consultant Ankit Ashtankar, Akanksha Foundation representative Somsurv Chatterjee, and Vinay Bagale.

Shivangaon village was acquired under the MIHAN project, and the new school building has been constructed in the Chinchbhavan area to ensure that students from the village continue to receive quality education. The building has been developed on a 7,912 square metre plot to provide educational facilities to children from economically weaker sections of the area.

According to officials, the original plan envisages a four-storey structure, but currently two floors have been completed. So far, 10 classrooms and three laboratory halls have been constructed as part of the first phase of the project.

Focus on improving Marathi schools

After inspecting the building, Standing Committee Chairperson Shivani Dani stressed the need to improve the academic standards of Marathi-medium schools along with English-medium education.

She said preserving Marathi language and culture requires strengthening the quality of Marathi schools. Dani noted that the newly constructed building of the municipal school matches the standards of private institutions, with spacious playgrounds and well-ventilated classrooms.

She expressed confidence that the new school would prove to be a major benefit for students in the surrounding areas.

Dani also said that under the Akanksha initiative, efforts would be made to start more English-medium schools in the city and involve reputed private school managements in operating such institutions.

From the next academic session, the building will house classes of Bapuraoji Bobde English School, operated by the Akanksha Foundation, along with Shivangaon Primary and Upper Primary School.

Key features of the school building

• Built-up area of 3,965 sq. metres

• 24 classrooms planned in total

• 10 classrooms completed in the first phase

• Total project cost: Rs 12.36 crore

• Computer laboratory

• STEM laboratory

• Staff room

