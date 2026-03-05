Corporators to get training on NMC grievance redressal system

Advertisement

Nagpur: Stressing the need for better awareness among elected representatives, Standing Committee Chairperson Shivani Dani has directed that zone-wise training sessions be organised for all corporators to familiarise them with the complaint redressal system of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The instructions were issued during a visit by Dani and Additional Municipal Commissioner Vaishnavi B. to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Administrative Building at the NMC headquarters, where they reviewed the functioning of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee City Operation Centre (COC).

Gold Rate Mar 5th, 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,62,100/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,50,800 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,70,200/- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Deputy Commissioner Milind Meshram, Information Technology Officer Swapnil Lokhande, Transport Department Administrative Officer Yogesh Lunge and other officials were present during the visit.

During the inspection, Dani reviewed the citizen grievance redressal system, helpline services, the Aapli Bus transport monitoring system, and the attendance management system for sanitation workers operating from the City Operation Centre. She also interacted with the staff handling the civic helpline 155304, which has been set up to register and resolve citizens’ complaints.

Speaking on the occasion, Dani emphasised that every complaint lodged by citizens is important and directed the helpline staff to work responsibly to ensure timely action on grievances. She also instructed officials to register all corporators on the complaint redressal platform and provide them with individual IDs so that they can directly monitor and follow up on civic complaints.

In addition, Dani suggested organising zone-wise orientation sessions for corporators to provide them with a detailed understanding of the system and its functioning.

The civic body has introduced the grievance redressal helpline to ensure faster resolution of civic issues, and complaints are also received through multiple channels, officials said. IT Officer Swapnil Lokhande informed that since January 2026, the NMC has resolved 6,127 complaints received through various platforms.

At the City Operation Centre, staff members work in two shifts to handle incoming calls, collect detailed information from complainants, forward the grievances to the concerned departments, and later obtain feedback from citizens after action has been taken.

During the visit, Transport Department official Yogesh Lunge also briefed the chairperson about the Aapli Bus operations. He said the NMC currently operates 553 buses across 120 routes, with an average daily ridership of around 1.46 lakh passengers in February.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement