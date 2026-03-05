Nagpur’s Mahatma Gandhi English Medium High School wins State honour

Advertisement

Nagpur: Upholding its legacy of academic excellence, innovation, and creativity, Mahatma Gandhi English Medium High School has once again brought pride at the state level. At the state-level innovation competition ‘INNOTECH 2026’, held on February 28, 2026, at Kamla Nehru Mahavidyalaya, a student from the school secured the Third Prize, adding another feather to the institution’s cap.

The prestigious competition was organized in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati (Vidarbha Province) and RTM Nagpur University. Students from various schools and colleges across the state participated enthusiastically. They presented innovative ideas and working models based on science, technology, and socially relevant themes, showcasing their creativity and research-oriented approach.

Representing Mahatma Gandhi English Medium High School in the English-medium category, Manasvi Tembhare and Manvi Tiwari demonstrated exceptional performance. Their project reflected a clear identification of the problem, a scientifically sound and effective solution, and strong future applicability. Impressed by their impactful presentation, the judges awarded them the State-Level Third Position.

This remarkable achievement has further strengthened the school’s academic tradition and encouraged a spirit of research, innovation, and confidence among students. The Principal Dharmendra Parshivanikar, Vice Principal Dipali Kothe, guide Jyoti Jena, along with the teaching staff and management, congratulated the students and expressed hope that more students will participate in such competitions in the future.

With this outstanding success at the state level, Mahatma Gandhi English Medium High School continues to establish itself as an institution that nurtures not only quality education but also innovative thinking. The achievement is a matter of pride for the entire academic community, and there is strong confidence that the school will shine at the national level in the years to come.

