NMC Committed to Making City a Global Growth Engine: Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari

Nagpur – On the occasion of Independence Day, Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, Commissioner and Administrator of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), emphasized the corporation’s commitment to implementing capable, citizen-centric, and efficient policies to develop Nagpur on a global scale and establish it as a vital growth engine for India.

Dr. Chaudhari hoisted the national flag at the NMC headquarters on Friday, August 15, as part of the Independence Day celebrations. The event was attended by municipal officials, employees, and citizens. The Commissioner inspected a parade by NMC’s fire brigade personnel and accepted the ceremonial salute from three contingents, including women officers.

Gold Rate 14 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,200 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,16,100/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Prominent dignitaries present included Additional Commissioners Smt. Vaishnavi B. and Mr. Ajay Charthankar, Chief Engineer Mr. Manoj Talewar, Deputy Commissioners Mrs. Vijaya Bankar, Mr. Milind Meshram, Mr. Ganesh Rathod, Dr. Ranjana Lade, Mr. Ashok Garate, Chief Health Officer Dr. Deepak Selokar, and others.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Chaudhari noted that India is currently the world’s fifth-largest economy and is poised to become a $5 trillion economy soon, with Nagpur playing a significant role in that journey. He highlighted the ongoing implementation of various ambitious Central and State government schemes through NMC. Celebrating 75 years since its establishment, NMC is strengthening basic infrastructure and public services, with a push for digital delivery of services in sectors like health, water supply, parks, and fire safety.

Dr. Chaudhari also informed that the NMC had recently completed the recruitment process for 245 posts to speed up administrative processes. Referring to the successful execution of the 100-day development campaign launched by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he called for collective efforts towards a new 150-day development agenda. He urged everyone to take a pledge to implement people-centric and efficient governance.

Additional Commissioner Mr. Ajay Charthankar remarked that Nagpur is rapidly developing and holds a key position in the country’s growth trajectory.

The event was also attended by Fire Chief Mr. Tushar Barahate, Education Officer Mrs. Sadhana Sayam, Sanitation Officer Dr. Gajendra Mahalle, and various Assistant Commissioners and engineers. Fire brigade officers Mr. Bhagwan Wagh, Mr. Dilip Chauhan, and Mr. Prakash Kavdkar led their respective contingents, and for the first time, female fire personnel participated in the ceremonial parade.

NMC’s UPHCs Excel in National Quality Assurance Rankings

During the event, staff from three Urban Primary Health Centers (UPHCs) that ranked high in the Government of India’s National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) were felicitated. Honorees included:

Nandanvan UPHC: Dr. Ashwini Hedau, Nurse Archana Hajare

Manewada UPHC: Dr. Meenal Patle, Nurse Renu Kawale

Kapil Nagar UPHC: Dr. Shakeel Ahmad, Nurse Kalyani Shirsat

They were honored with ceremonial scarves and mementos by Dr. Chaudhari and Additional Commissioners.

Brand ambassadors of Nagpur’s Swachh Bharat Mission, Mr. Kaustubh Chatterjee and members of Green Vigil – Ms. Surabhi Jaiswal, Mr. Umesh Chitriv, Ms. Anchal Verma, and Ms. Reshal Bhati – were also felicitated with a copy of the Constitution’s Preamble.

The event was compered by NMC’s Public Relations Officers Mr. Manish Soni and Ms. Shubhangi Pohare, with a vote of thanks delivered by Mr. Soni.

Patriotic Spirit Soars Through Performances by Differently-Abled Citizens

In line with the “Har Ghar Tiranga 2025” initiative, a special singing performance by differently-abled citizens was organized. Patriotic songs rendered by Ms. Ishwari Pandey, Mr. Shoaib Sheikh, Ms. Vijaya Kapkar, and Mr. Dhananjay Upasane added a soulful and emotional touch to the celebrations. Mr. Prakash Kalasia and his team presented the national anthem.

Eco-Friendly Products Made from Water Hyacinth Attract Attention

A unique exhibition showcased eco-friendly household items made from water hyacinth, an invasive aquatic plant, developed by the NMC’s Social Development Department under its Skill Development Centre. The display emphasized the “Vocal for Local” initiative and featured items like tea coasters, hats, handbags, file folders, fruit baskets, planters, yoga mats, and more.

Dr. Chaudhari visited the exhibition and extended his best wishes to the team behind the initiative.