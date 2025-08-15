Congress Spokesperson Atul Londhe Receives Serious Threat Call After TV Debate

Nagpur: Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe has alleged receiving a serious threat from an unknown number following his participation in a TV debate on partition. Londhe said he was abused over the phone and warned, “Tereko dekh lenge.” He claimed that when BJP members fail to respond to questions, they resort to such intimidation.

Londhe stated that threats to Congress leaders have become “common” and urged the police to take the matter seriously. “If differing opinions are not tolerated, then stop the debate. But threats are dangerous for democracy,” he said, questioning whether the government’s silence indicated complicity.