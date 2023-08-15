NMC Commissioner Unveils Ambitious Plans for Urban Progress on Independence Day

Nagpur: In a ceremony held at the Nagpur Municipal Corporation headquarters on Tuesday, Nagpur NMC Commisioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary announced the city’s commitment to creating exceptional infrastructure, enhancing civic amenities, and elevating the quality of life for its citizens, in line with the principles of urban development. The event took place after the flag hoisting ceremony to commemorate India’s Independence Day.

Present on the stage were Mrs. Anchal Goyal, Chief Engineer Mr. Rajiv Gayakwad, Additional Commissioner Mr. Nirbhay Jain, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Mr. Sadashiv Shelke, Deputy Commissioner Mr. Ravi Bhelave, Mr. Suresh Bagale.

In his address, NMC Chief Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary emphasized the city’s commitment to execute numerous plans in collaboration with Central and State governments, as well as under the Smart City initiative. He stressed that by effectively implementing these plans, the city aims to elevate itself to the status of a “Global City”. He also mentioned the ongoing campaign “My Soil, My Country” initiated by the central government. The city has already undertaken the implementation of five projects under this campaign. Furthermore, between August 13 and 15, the “Flag in Every Home” campaign will be conducted, encouraging citizens’ enthusiastic participation.

Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary highlighted that the Municipal Corporation stands as the sole entity responsible for providing essential services from birth to death. He expressed gratitude towards all professionals including engineers, doctors, healthcare staff, educators, sanitation workers, who play crucial roles in maintaining the city’s operations, urging everyone to uphold their responsibilities diligently.

After the flag hoisting, the Commissioner presented the Fire Brigade personnel with tokens of appreciation, recognizing their dedication and bravery. Chief Fire Officer Mr. B.P. Chandankhede was also present. The leaders of the three platoons of the Fire Brigade, Mr. Bhagwan Waghe, Mr. Dilip Chavhan, and Mr. Prakash Kawadkar, were felicitated.

The proceedings were moderated by Public Relations Officer Mr. Manish Soni and Municipal Corporation teacher Mrs. Shubhangi Pohare. Mr. Manish Soni extended gratitude on behalf of the Corporation.

Honoring Distinguished Athletes with the Shiv Chhatrapati Award

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation honored accomplished athletes from the city with the prestigious Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Award, in recognition of their excellence in various sports fields. The recipients of the awards were international badminton player Malvika Bansod, para-athlete Mrunali Pandey, national-level skater Aditi Dhande, Grandmaster in chess Sankalp Gupta, international skater Kasturi Tamhankar, Grand Master in Bridge Rituja Talegaonkar, softball player Darshana Pandit, and sports mentor Sanjay Bhoskar. The awardees were accompanied by their parents, Mr. Sandeep Gupta and Mrs. Suman Gupta, Mr. Bhimashankar Talegaonkar and Mrs. Mukta Talegaonkar.



NMC Chief Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner Mrs. Anchal Goyal, and dignitaries felicitated the recipients with shawls, mementos, and tulsi saplings, expressing their admiration for the athletes’ achievements and guiding influence.

Additionally, the Best Driver with Zero Lane Departure award was conferred upon Mr. Suresh Nehare, a driver in the Corporation’s bus service, acknowledging his exceptional driving skills and safety record. The NMC Commissioner , Deputy Commissioner Mrs. Anchal Goyal, and others presented him with the award, symbolizing the Corporation’s appreciation for his dedication and responsible driving.

