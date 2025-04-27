Kamptee Road Flyover Faces Safety Risk Due to Non-Functional Streetlights

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Kamptee Road double-decker flyover, which was inaugurated just last October, has become a dangerous zone for commuters due to malfunctioning streetlights on a key stretch. Since the flyover opened, the streetlights on both sides have been non-functional for the past few weeks, plunging a section of the flyover into darkness after sunset.

This absence of lighting forces vehicles to navigate the flyover in low visibility, raising the risk of accidents. Residents living near the flyover have expressed concerns about the unsafe conditions. Divya Joshi, a local resident, shared with TOI, “The streetlights flicker intermittently, and with vehicles speeding across the flyover, the lack of proper lighting is a big concern. It can lead to accidents at night.”

Ankush Patil, another nearby resident, criticized the neglect of maintenance, questioning the management of public funds. “Public money is used to ensure that large-scale projects are executed, but when maintenance is ignored, it undermines the purpose of such projects. The flyover was meant to make commuting safer, not more dangerous,” Patil said.

