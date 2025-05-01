NMC Commissioner Dr. Chaudhari Takes Selfie at 75th Anniversary Point

Advertisement



Nagpur – On the occasion of Maharashtra Day (May 1), the Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari hoisted the national flag at the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) headquarters. He extended warm wishes to all officials, employees, and citizens on the 66th anniversary of Maharashtra State’s formation and International Labour Day. He also paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of a united Maharashtra. Dr. Chaudhari affirmed that the civic body is striving to make its services more citizen-friendly and of international standards.

The event was graced by Additional Commissioner (Services) Smt. Vaishnavi B., Additional Commissioner (General) Shri Ajay Chartankar, Chief Finance and Accounts Officer Shri Sadashiv Shelke, Deputy Commissioners Shri Milind Meshram, Dr. Ranjana Lade, Shri Ashok Garate, Transport Manager Shri Vinod Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner Shri Ganesh Rathod, Superintending Engineers Shri Manoj Talewar and Dr. Shweta Banerjee, Chief Fire Officer Shri B.P. Chandankhede, Education Officer Smt. Sadhana Sayam, Medical Officer Dr. Deepak Selokar, and Chief Sanitation Officer Dr. Gajendra Mahalle.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Chaudhari said that Maharashtra has played a significant role in the development of the nation. From being at the forefront of India’s freedom struggle to contributing immensely to the post-independence nation-building, Maharashtra has led in social reform, industry, arts, literature, and science & technology. He said Maharashtra’s economy is progressing toward the 1 trillion-dollar mark, with Nagpur playing a crucial role in that journey. The city has made valuable contributions in all sectors of the state and is now being developed as a major growth center. The NMC, being the primary agency for the city’s development, is actively working to upgrade its infrastructure and enhance the quality of life for citizens.

The Commissioner noted that NMC is celebrating its 75th year of establishment alongside the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, and reiterated the corporation’s commitment to holistic urban development. “The Corporation is continuously striving to make its services more citizen-centric and world-class,” he added.

Honoring Heroes on Maharashtra Day

At the same function, Dr. Chaudhari honored Shiv Chhatrapati award-winning athletes, fire brigade personnel who played key roles during emergency situations, and Smt. Kiran Mundhada of the Tejaswini Mahila Manch. All awardees were felicitated with NMC’s honorary shawl, memento, and a copy of the Preamble to the Constitution.

Also present on the occasion were Assistant Commissioners Shri Shyam Kapse, Shri Harish Raut, Shri Pramod Wankhede, Shri Satish Chaudhari, Shri Paritosh Kankal, Smt. Snehalata Kumbhar, Smt. Sonam Deshmukh, Shri Vijay Thool, Additional Medical Officer Dr. Narendra Bahirwar, Garden Superintendent Shri Amol Chaurpaghar, Sports Officer Dr. Piyush Ambulkar, and General Administration Superintendent Shri Rajkumar Meshram, among many other officials and staff.

The event was compered by Public Relations Officer Shri Manish Soni and Assistant Teacher Smt. Shubhangi Pohare. Shri Manish Soni also delivered the vote of thanks.

Cultural Tribute

NMC’s music teacher Prakash Kalsiya, along with Krunal Dahekar (tabla), Kamalakar Manmode (harmonium), and Umesh Pawar presented the national anthem and the Maharashtra state anthem.

Commissioner Clicks a Selfie

To mark the 75th anniversary of Maharashtra State’s formation, Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari clicked a selfie at the specially designed selfie point located on the lawns of the NMC headquarters.

