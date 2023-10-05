NMC Commissioner chairs meeting on Ambazari Lake strengthening work

Nagpur: In the context of the ongoing efforts to strengthen and revitalize the Ambazari Lake in Nagpur, a meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhary, the Municipal Commissioner. The meeting took place in the administrative building of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Administrative Complex, which houses the municipal headquarters.

The meeting was attended by several key officials from the NMC, including Additional Commissioner Anchal Goyal, Chief Engineer Rajiv Gaikwad of the Public Works Department (South), Chief Engineer Pawar from the Public Works Department (Water Supply), Dr. Shweta Banerjee, Chief Accounts Officer, Sadashiv Shelke, and Deputy Commissioner Raviendra Bhelave, representing the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited in Nagpur.

During the meeting, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhary initiated discussions regarding the rejuvenation and strengthening of the Ambazari Lake. He emphasized the need to address challenges such as ensuring a continuous flow of water to the lake, assessing the risk to the Ambazari overflow wall, and gathering information about the trees within the lake vicinity.

Dr. Chaudhary also directed that a subcommittee, comprising Additional Commissioner (City), Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (Water Supply), officials from the Garden Department, and the Forest Department, be formed to obtain information about the trees surrounding Ambazari Lake. He instructed the committee to submit their report within the next 15 days.

The meeting served as a significant step in the ongoing efforts to restore and enhance the Ambazari Lake, a prominent natural landmark in Nagpur. The discussions and directives outlined during this session will contribute to the comprehensive plan for the revitalization of the Ambazari Lake area, ensuring its continued environmental significance and recreational value for the city and its residents.

