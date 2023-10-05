DPS MIHAN Ranks No. 1 in Maharashtra in ‘Innovative Teaching’

Nagpur: Delhi Public School, MIHAN has truly embraced a tradition of excellence, where victory is indeed a way of life. DPS MIHAN, Nagpur has ranked No.1 in Maharashtra in the ‘Innovative Teaching’ category, as recognized by Education Today, reinforcing its commitment for providing high-quality education in a forward-thinking and global manner.

Ms. Tulika Kedia, the President and Pro Vice Chairperson of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road, stands as a visionary leader and propelling the schools towards consistent success by offering abundant opportunities and resources. Her leadership has been exceptionally instrumental in the progress of the schools. Consistency has been the key for this monumental win and the school is single-mindedly driven to serve the society by moulding future leaders, healers and peace-makers. Ms Savita Jaiswal, Director of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road’s mentorship constantly inspires the school to strive for better outcomes in the academic and personal growth of the students.

The philosophy of delivering premium and holistic education has helped the school achieve this remarkable achievement. Its unwavering dedication for shaping future leaders and contributing to society has been the cornerstone of its achievements. The acknowledgment by Education Today serves as a testament to the school’s outstanding efforts in the realm of education, bringing immense joy to the entire management, teachers, and staff.

