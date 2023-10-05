Delay plagues Old Bhandara Road widening project in Nagpur: Report

Nagpur: After decades of delays, the Old Bhandara Road widening project finally kicked off in 2023 with the infusion of funds. However, progress has been at a sluggish pace, leaving 36 out of 42 properties, now under the ownership of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), awaiting demolition, according to a local Hindi daily.

The task has been split between the Satranjipura and Gandhibagh zones, as the project falls under the jurisdiction of both. Remarkably, in 2017, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court had mandated the completion of the process within three months while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL).

Presently, Satranjipura zone has successfully demolished seven properties, whereas Gandhibagh zone, with 35 properties slated for demolition, has yet to see any progress. Sources within the NMC reveal that the town planning department forwarded the necessary files to the estate department. Unfortunately, officials within the estate department have not taken any action, leaving the zone powerless to proceed.

Notably, not a single document regarding the properties has been returned to the zone office by the estate department. These setbacks have raised serious concerns, especially given the project’s 23-year delay.

In January 2000, the state government issued orders for 45 projects, all of which have been completed except for this particular endeavor. According to the proposed plan, 632 buildings are slated for demolition along the 2.5-kilometer stretch from Mayo Hospital to Sunit Hotel.

The road’s width is set to increase from 18 meters to 30 meters in this segment. The slow progress of the Old Bhandara Road widening project underscores the need for expedited action to ensure its timely completion. Stakeholders are closely monitoring developments in hopes that the remaining properties can swiftly be brought down, allowing the project to regain lost momentum.

