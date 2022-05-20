NMC bulldozes Nagpur’s famous ML Canteen in Mominpura

Advertisement

Nagpur: Muslim Library Canteen (ML Canteen) in Mominpura, the eatery which had doused the midnight hunger pangs of generations of Nagpurians, was razed to the ground on Thursday. Famous for its biryani and running till late in the night, the joint was subject to NMC’s anti-encroachment action. The nearly century old place had its own platter of controversies with the civic body.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) authorities demolished the canteen functioning on land leased out to Muslim Library. ML Canteen, as it was known popularly, was declared illegal as the land was meant for library. Besides some other eateries that had sprang-up on the ML land were also removed as part of the anti-encroachment drive.