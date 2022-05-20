MVA Govt is misleading people on OBC reservation: Bawankule

Nagpur: The Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) Government in Maharashtra is misleading people on the issue of the reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBC). “After failing to argue properly in the Supreme Court now Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that the State OBC Commission would provide empirical data by June which is like a dangling carrot,” said the senior BJP leader Chandrashekjhar Bawankule.
“In the name of collecting empirical data of OBC, the Government constituted the Banthia Commission on March 11. After the constitution, the Commission should have collected village-wise, taluka-wise, district-wise data of OBC population. Instead the Commission started hearing. Hearing should have been conducted after the collection of data, pointed out Bawankule.
He further alleged that MVA has asked the Banthia Commission to “Go Slow” on this matter. Following the orders from the Government, the Commission is moving at snail’s pace. Instead of collecting data, the Commission is wasting time in inviting political leaders and hearing them. The Banthia Commission is collecting the caste-wise information of people who won the polls since 1961 which is absolutely unnecessary, stated Bawankule.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should send the delegation of ministers Hasan Mushrif, Jitendra Awhad, Chhagan Bhujbal, Vijay Wadettiwar to Madhya Pradesh. They should go to that state and read the 650-page report prepared by that Government. They should also study how the empirical data was collected by that Government. If the MVA Government failed to send a delegation to Madhya Pradesh then all OBC ministers should resign, demanded Bawankule. After losing OBC reservation, the ministers like Bhujbal, Awhad are telling lies. They all have no right to stay as ministers, stated Bawankule.