MVA Govt is misleading people on OBC reservation: Bawankule

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) Government in Maharashtra is misleading people on the issue of the reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBC). “After failing to argue properly in the Supreme Court now Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that the State OBC Commission would provide empirical data by June which is like a dangling carrot,” said the senior BJP leader Chandrashekjhar Bawankule.

“In the name of collecting empirical data of OBC, the Government constituted the Banthia Commission on March 11. After the constitution, the Commission should have collected village-wise, taluka-wise, district-wise data of OBC population. Instead the Commission started hearing. Hearing should have been conducted after the collection of data, pointed out Bawankule.