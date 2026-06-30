Advertisement

Nagpur: Following an exhaustive 12-hour debate involving members from the treasury benches, Opposition, and the AIMIM-IUML alliance, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) General Body on Monday approved the civic body’s Rs 6,202.99-crore Budget for 2026-27 with several key amendments, including a substantial increase in the corporators’ development fund.

The General Body unanimously enhanced the annual corporators’ fund from its earlier allocation to Rs 35 lakh per corporator. The House also approved the creation of a Rs 20-crore Mayor’s Fund and a Rs 10-crore Deputy Mayor’s Fund, providing dedicated financial resources for developmental initiatives.

Gold Rate June 30,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 40,500 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,30,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,21,100/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The budget session, held at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Sabhagruha in Reshimbagh, commenced at around 11 am and concluded close to 10 pm. A total of 76 corporators representing the ruling alliance, Opposition, and AIMIM-IUML participated in the discussion on the budget, which was presented on Saturday by Standing Committee Chairperson Shivani Dani-Wakhare. The budget proposes an outlay of Rs 6,202.99 crore, approximately Rs 500 crore higher than the budget originally proposed by the Municipal Commissioner.

Ruling Party Leader Narendra Borkar, who moved the amendments, said the revised budget reflects the civic body’s commitment to accelerating Nagpur’s development while addressing citizens’ expectations. Besides proposing higher allocations for corporators and the Mayor’s office, Borkar also recommended increasing the Transport Committee’s budget to Rs 200 crore and sought the establishment of an e-Library at Garoba Maidan in East Nagpur.

Advertisement

Highlighting civic infrastructure improvements, Borkar announced that the NMC plans to procure one suction-cum-jetting machine for each of its 10 zones to tackle recurring sewer and drainage blockages, particularly in slum areas where residents frequently face sanitation-related issues.

Replying to the discussion, Standing Committee Chairperson Shivani Dani-Wakhare said the administration would focus on strengthening the corporation’s internal revenue generation. She said tax inspectors would be equipped with Point-of-Sale (POS) machines, enabling on-the-spot digital collection of property tax and reducing delays in revenue collection.

Leader of Opposition Sanjay Mahakalkar welcomed several development proposals but questioned the corporation’s financial capacity to execute them. He argued that while the budget presents an ambitious roadmap, the NMC continues to rely heavily on financial assistance from the State Government, raising concerns about the timely implementation of several projects due to possible funding constraints.

Mayor Neeta Thakre, who chaired the marathon session, also directed civic officials to ensure that compensation is provided to the family of the person who lost his life in the recent wall collapse near Geetanjali Square. The issue was raised during the meeting by Congress Corporator Abhijeet Jha, prompting the Mayor to instruct the administration to expedite the relief process.

With the passage of the budget, the NMC has formally approved its financial roadmap for 2026-27, placing emphasis on infrastructure development, improved civic amenities, enhanced revenue collection, and increased financial support for elected representatives to undertake local development works.

Advertisement

फुटाला तालाब के पास भुट्टे को लेकर विवाद, युवक की चाकू मारकर... संत निवृत्तिनाथ पालखी का पंढरपुर प्रस्थान टीईटी पेपर लीक पर कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन गैस टैंकर की टक्कर, एक की मौत आरडी फार्म हाउस कार्रवाई पर फिलहाल रोक नागपुर में कार बेचने के नाम पर 1.90 लाख की ठगी

×