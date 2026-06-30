Nagpur’s skyline gets a patriotic landmark as 108-foot tricolour soars at Sitabuldi Fort

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Nagpur: A towering 108-foot National Flag was ceremonially unfurled at the historic Sitabuldi Fort on Monday, creating a new patriotic landmark in the heart of Nagpur while reinforcing the city’s rich military legacy and India’s enduring national spirit.

Installed jointly by the Flag Foundation of India and the Headquarters Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area (UMANG), the monumental Tricolour now proudly overlooks the city from the iconic fort, which occupies a significant place in history as the site of the Battle of Sitabuldi fought between the Bhonsales and the British.

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The flag was unfurled with full military honours in a solemn ceremony attended by serving and retired defence personnel, veterans, civil officials and NCC cadets. The event celebrated not only the National Flag but also the ideals of unity, sacrifice and constitutional values that it represents.

Addressing the gathering, Major General Asim Kohli, SM (Retd), Chief Executive Officer of the Flag Foundation of India, said every Indian should have the freedom to hoist the National Flag with dignity and pride. Recalling the journey of the Tricolour from the freedom movement to its adoption by the Constituent Assembly on July 22, 1947, he highlighted the importance of the landmark Supreme Court judgment in 2004 that recognised every citizen’s right to fly the National Flag throughout the year.

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He noted that for nearly 57 years after Independence, ordinary citizens were not permitted to hoist the Tricolour daily. The legal battle led by industrialist Naveen Jindal, he said, culminated in a historic verdict that restored this right, allowing every Indian to proudly display the National Flag at homes, offices and institutions.

Major General Navtej Singh Sohal, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area (UMANG), described the Tricolour as a powerful symbol of India’s unity, sovereignty and integrity. He said the flag also stands as a lasting tribute to the courage and supreme sacrifice of the country’s soldiers who have safeguarded the nation’s honour.

The ceremony was attended by Brigadier Abhijeet Walimbe, Deputy GOC, UMANG; Brigadier R. Sathya Narayanan, Director, NDRF Academy; Group Captain R. Kannan, Defence PRO, Nagpur; Group Captain Sarthi; Brigadier Niranjan S. Jog; Sandeep Patil, Inspector General of Police, Gadchiroli; Dr. Vipin Itankar, Municipal Commissioner; Deepak Kumar Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, South East Central Railway, Nagpur; Vice Admiral Kishor Thakre (Retd); Major General Anil Bam (Retd); Brigadier Suhas Kulkarni (Retd); and Flight Lieutenant Shivali Deshpande (Retd.), along with a large number of serving and retired armed forces personnel, ex-servicemen and NCC cadets.

The installation of the 108-foot Tricolour is expected to emerge as one of Nagpur’s prominent landmarks, symbolising the city’s military heritage while inspiring future generations with a visible reminder of national pride and unity.

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फुटाला तालाब के पास भुट्टे को लेकर विवाद, युवक की चाकू मारकर... संत निवृत्तिनाथ पालखी का पंढरपुर प्रस्थान टीईटी पेपर लीक पर कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन गैस टैंकर की टक्कर, एक की मौत आरडी फार्म हाउस कार्रवाई पर फिलहाल रोक नागपुर में कार बेचने के नाम पर 1.90 लाख की ठगी

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