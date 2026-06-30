Advertisement

Nagpur: The new academic session in Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) schools commenced on Monday under the “School Chale Hum” campaign. However, the opening day was overshadowed by concerns over poor infrastructure after NMC Commissioner Dr. Vipin Itankar found waterlogging and encroachment inside the premises of Sanjay Gandhi Hindi Primary School in Sanjay Nagar during an inspection.

During his visit, the Commissioner expressed displeasure over the condition of the school campus. Water had accumulated in parts of the premises, while the school playground was found to be affected by alleged encroachment. Dr. Itankar reportedly reprimanded the concerned officials and directed them to take immediate corrective measures.

Gold Rate June 30,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 40,500 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,30,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,21,100/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The condition of the school has raised concerns about student safety, especially on the very first day of the academic year when children returned to classrooms with expectations of a clean and secure learning environment.



Residents and parents have alleged that the issues of poor drainage and encroachment have persisted for some time. They believe such problems should have been addressed before the reopening of schools to ensure the safety and convenience of students.

The school playground, intended for children’s recreational and physical activities, was found to be partially unusable due to the prevailing conditions. The incident has also raised questions about the preparedness of civic authorities ahead of the new academic session.

Following the Commissioner’s inspection and strong remarks, attention is now focused on how quickly the civic administration resolves the waterlogging issue, removes the encroachment, and restores a safe and functional campus for students.

Advertisement

फुटाला तालाब के पास भुट्टे को लेकर विवाद, युवक की चाकू मारकर... संत निवृत्तिनाथ पालखी का पंढरपुर प्रस्थान टीईटी पेपर लीक पर कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन गैस टैंकर की टक्कर, एक की मौत आरडी फार्म हाउस कार्रवाई पर फिलहाल रोक नागपुर में कार बेचने के नाम पर 1.90 लाख की ठगी

×